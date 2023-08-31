PSD staff clean algae from Glenwood Lake

Algae pulled from Glenwood Lake on Thursday.
Algae pulled from Glenwood Lake on Thursday.(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Staff with the Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District were at Glenwood Lake Thursday using a motorboat and rake to gather algae off of the lake’s surface. The lake has been the site of an algae issue for the majority of the summer with PSD officials struggling to contain it.

The thick algae forced staff at Glenwood Park to close the lake to fishing and boating but thanks to progress fighting the algae it has since re-opened. PSD staff have been using a motor boat to chop up the algae on the surface to thin it out.

Staff have also been using two different chemicals to treat the algae. One being an algaecide and the other an herbicide. Progress is continuing to be made on the algae in the lake.

We will continue to follow development with the algae at Glenwood Lake.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda White, Samual Hartman, and Misty Hartman
U.S. Marshals arrest Arkansas escapee in Lewisburg along with mother and wife
A man’s death after less than a day at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) has his family searching...
Family seeks answers on inmate’s death after less than two days at Southern Regional Jail
Break in cold case?
FBI searches Raleigh County home for possible link to decades-old cold case
WVVA Hometown Hero Brionnah Noe
WVVA Hometown Hero: Princeton cheer coach honored
Teddy and Brandy Phillips
Fayetteville couple facing felony charges

Latest News

Richmond Police says the two people involved were both VCU Medical Center employees.
Suspect in deadly shooting at VCU Medical Center charged
Raleigh County homeowner discusses FBI search of his home for missing girl
Raleigh County homeowner discusses FBI search of his home for missing girl
John Quesenberry, National Civics Teacher of the Year Award finalist
Teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School named finalist for national award
Beckley gets ready for Kids Classic Festival
30th Annual Kids Classic Festival to kick off next week