PSD staff clean algae from Glenwood Lake

GLENWOOD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Staff with the Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District were at Glenwood Lake Thursday using a motorboat and rake to gather algae off of the lake’s surface. The lake has been the site of an algae issue for the majority of the summer with PSD officials struggling to contain it.

The thick algae forced staff at Glenwood Park to close the lake to fishing and boating but thanks to progress fighting the algae it has since re-opened. PSD staff have been using a motor boat to chop up the algae on the surface to thin it out.

Staff have also been using two different chemicals to treat the algae. One being an algaecide and the other an herbicide. Progress is continuing to be made on the algae in the lake.

We will continue to follow development with the algae at Glenwood Lake.

