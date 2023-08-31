PSC approves Beckley Garbage Disposal rate hike request

A truck dumps garbage into a landfill in this file photo.
A truck dumps garbage into a landfill in this file photo.
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The state Public Service Commission (PSC) on Tuesday approved a request by Beckley Garbage Disposal to raise monthly disposal fees for residential customers by 21 percent.

The current rate is $22.48, which will increase to $27.20, or $4.72 more per month, beginning on Oct. 1, at the earliest.

According to the PSC order, Beckley Garbage Disposal must mail the PSC approval notice to its customers “as soon as possible,” and the rate hike would not be effective until 30 days after the notices are mailed.

A restoration fee of $5 will also go into effect.

The proposed rate increase, the company said in its request, which was filed on Aug. 24, will support enhanced services, including software to provide customers with the ability to pay online, provide employee benefits including medical, dental and life insurance as well as a retirement plan, payroll increase and new trucks to better serve customers.

The PSC could suspend the effective date for 120 days if 25 percent of customers file a protest or if the commission decides it needs additional time to review the request.

Any customer who wants to file a protest should do so as soon as possible after receiving the written notice of the rate increase and send protests to Karen Buckley, Executive Secretary, PSC of West Virginia, 201 Brooks St. Post Office Box 812, Charleston, W.Va. 25323.

