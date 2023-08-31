Piney Creek Watershed offers financial assistance for septic remediation

Piney Creek Watershed Association flyer
Piney Creek Watershed Association flyer(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Homeowners in Pemberton, Sullivan, Abney, Whitby, Jonben, and Fireco may be eligible to receive financial assistance for septic tank pumping, repair, replacement, or installation.

According to a release from Brittany Chaber, Piney Creek Watershed Association Executive Director, the association is managing this project and is hoping to provide homeowners with septic remediation for little to no cost.

The project also includes education on how to maintain and care for a home septic system properly. Piney Creek Watershed Association is a non-profit organization that focuses on improving and protecting the water quality in the Piney Creek watershed.

The purpose of this project is to reduce the total of fecal bacteria that enters the Piney Creek watershed from failing or inadequate septic systems. The project may also provide septic installation where one might not be already established.

Project funding comes from a 319 grant through the West Virginia Department of Environmental Project. The Beckley Area Foundation, Raleigh County Commission, and Southern Conservation District also support this project’s mission.

“Clean water for recreation is our highest priority,” said Chaber.

