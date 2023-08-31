Oceana man sentenced for drug delivery resulting in death

Court ruling
Court ruling(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Orville Adkins, III, 46, of Oceana, pled guilty, was convicted, and sentenced on Thursday for drug delivery resulting in death. Adkins was sentenced to three to 15 years in prison.

According to a release from the Wyoming County Prosecuting Office, James Orville Adkins, III provided a drug described as Heroin to use with the victim. While smoking the drug, the victim overdosed and died.

Gregory Bishop is the Wyoming County Prosecutor. “This is the reality of drug use today” said Bishop, “I’m hopeful this sends a message to current and would be drug abusers. If you roll the dice with drug use in this day and age, you risk dying. And if you provide drugs for use, we will prosecute you to the very fullest extent of the law.”

Assistant Prosecutor Derek Laxton, Wyoming County served as lead prosecutor in the case. The Oceana Police Department investigated the crime.

