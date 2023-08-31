Local fire departments to receive FEMA funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVVA) - Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced today several area fire departments will receive grants through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The grants were awarded through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program and will support local fire departments and first responders.

“Our dedicated local fire departments and first responders keep West Virginia communities safe,” Capito said. “In order for these brave men and women to effectively do their job, they need the equipment and training to be best prepared for life and death situations. These resources will help provide them with the tools and expertise required to save lives and I am proud to have helped secure this support.”

Grants include $174,126.19 to the Union Community Volunteer Fire Department in Monroe County; $139 469 to the War Volunteer Fire Department in McDowell County; $122,142 to the Welch Volunteer Fire Department in McDowell County; $522,716 to White Sulphur Springs Emergency Medical Services in Greenbrier County; and $123,933.33 to Traphill Volunteer Fire Rescue, Inc. in Glen Daniel in Raleigh County.

