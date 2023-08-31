Glen Rogers man pleads guilty to conspiracy felony

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Franklin Canterbury, 59, of Glen Rogers, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a felony and receiving or transferring stolen property on Thursday.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department responded to a burglary in the Ravencliff area of Wyoming County during which deputies determined that several thousand dollars of construction equipment had been stolen. During the investigation, deputies discovered stolen items at the residence of Franklin Canterbury.

Conspiracy to commit a felony holds the potential sentence of one to five years in prison while receiving or transferring stolen property holds the potential sentence of one to ten years in prison.

Assistant Prosecutor Derek Laxton, Wyoming County served as lead prosecutor in the case. Cpl. Tyler Sizemore of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crimes.

Mr. Canterbury will be sentenced on October 4.

