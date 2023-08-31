First Fridays come to an end in Bluefield this Friday

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tomorrow, the last First Fridays event for the summer will be held in Bluefield, West Virginia.

The event will bring an evening of fun to downtown Bluefield.

There will be vendors, food trucks and fun houses for kids.

There will also be live music from “The Switch”, a band out of Oceana.

And while this is the last “First Fridays” event for downtown Bluefield this summer, the hope is that next year will bring even more of a draw to the region.

Jp Marinus, the event’s organizer says “That’s where it all originated. Get more business in downtown, get more celebrating in downtown. There’s been sort of a revitalization in Bluefield, and we want to keep that trend going.”

The event starts at 5 pm at the parking lot beside the tail yard.

Admission is free to the public.

