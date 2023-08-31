First Fridays come to an end in Bluefield this Friday

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tomorrow, the last First Fridays event for the summer will be held in Bluefield, West Virginia.

The event will bring an evening of fun to downtown Bluefield.

There will be vendors, food trucks and fun houses for kids.

There will also be live music from “The Switch”, a band out of Oceana.

And while this is the last “First Fridays” event for downtown Bluefield this summer, the hope is that next year will bring even more of a draw to the region.

Jp Marinus, the event’s organizer says “That’s where it all originated. Get more business in downtown, get more celebrating in downtown. There’s been sort of a revitalization in Bluefield, and we want to keep that trend going.”

The event starts at 5 pm at the parking lot beside the tail yard.

Admission is free to the public.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda White, Samual Hartman, and Misty Hartman
U.S. Marshals arrest Arkansas escapee in Lewisburg along with mother and wife
A man’s death after less than a day at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) has his family searching...
Family seeks answers on inmate’s death after less than two days at Southern Regional Jail
Break in cold case?
FBI searches Raleigh County home for possible link to decades-old cold case
WVVA Hometown Hero Brionnah Noe
WVVA Hometown Hero: Princeton cheer coach honored
Teddy and Brandy Phillips
Fayetteville couple facing felony charges

Latest News

Town of Bramwell owes $100k+ to IRS from unfiled taxes dating back to 2017
Town of Bramwell owes $100k+ to IRS from unfiled taxes dating back to 2017
WVVA News at 5
First Fridays come to an end this Friday
Silver Alert issued by Mercer Co. Sheriff
Silver Alert issued by Mercer Co. Sheriff
WVVA News at 5
Ten cats dropped off overnight as Mercer County nonprofit faces a lack of space