Fayette County woman sentenced for child trafficking

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Kristen Naylor-Legg, 30, of Gauley Bridge, was sentenced for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor under the age of 18 to nine years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. She must also register as a sex offender.

According to the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, on two separate occasions in June 2020, Naylor-Legg provided her 17-year-old female relative to Larry Allen Clay Jr., so he could engage in sexual intercourse with the minor. At the time, Clay was an employee of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Chief of Police for the Gauley Bridge Police Department.

Naylor-Legg admitted that on the first occasion she was paid $100 by Clay. On the second occasion, Naylor-Legg indicated that Clay had agreed to pay her $50 in exchange for sexual intercourse with the minor but ultimately did not give her the money.

Clay was in his Gauley Bridge Police uniform during each sexual encounter with the minor. The first incident took place in Fayette County on a rural road while the second encounter took place inside the old Gauley Bridge High School, a location accessible to a limited number of people including the Gauley Bridge Police Department.

Law enforcement was able to retrieve DNA evidence from a discarded washcloth in the room that the encounter took place in at the high school.

Clay tried to encourage Naylor-Legg to lie to law enforcement about the incidents and asked another officer if his criminal complaint could be covered up in September of 2020.

After four days of trial, a federal jury convicted Clay, 57, of Fayetteville, of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor via coercion, sex trafficking of a minor via coercion, and two counts of obstruction of justice.

After Clay was convicted, Thompson said this, “This defendant was a uniformed police officer, a chief of police, and the young victim had the courage and toughness to come forward and tell the jury about these horrific crimes. She is incredibly brave. This prosecution is the result of outstanding investigative teamwork by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the West Virginia State Police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. I also commend Assistant United States Attorneys Jennifer Rada Herrald and Monica D. Coleman and our trial team for securing guilty verdicts on all four counts in the case.”

