Big Blue football sets high bar returning to conference play

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University football has not been in the CIAA since 1955. However, the team returns to the conference in 2023 and look to make a mark its first year back.

The team finished 4-4 in 2022 but look to use strong parts on offense and defense to navigate a 10-game schedule. The team is hoping that the returners from 2022 grow in both play and maturity.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.