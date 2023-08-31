Big Blue football sets high bar returning to conference play

Bluefield State University looks to claim a conference championship in it’s first year back in then CIAA
Big Blue football sets high bar returning to conference play
By Jon Surratt
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University football has not been in the CIAA since 1955. However, the team returns to the conference in 2023 and look to make a mark its first year back.

The team finished 4-4 in 2022 but look to use strong parts on offense and defense to navigate a 10-game schedule. The team is hoping that the returners from 2022 grow in both play and maturity.

