Beckley VAMC hires first gynecologist, enhances health care for women

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley VAMC is welcoming their first and only gynecologist on staff.

Dr. Roy Wolfe will not only be serving as the gynecologist but also as the Women’s Health Program Medical Director.

Dr. Wolfe is a longtime Beckley resident and began seeing patients on Monday, August 28, calling it a “great day.”

Wolfe earned his medical degree from the West Virginia University School of Medicine in 1993. Following graduation, he participated in a joint military residency with Wright State University at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

Following four years of residency as an obstetrician-gynecologist, he went on to serve four more years in the Air Force at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, and then Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

“It was really rewarding taking care of active-duty airmen and their spouses, and now I get to take care of women Veterans on the other side of their service,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe went into private practice for 22 years then decided to pursue his next chapter with VA.

Now, that Beckley has a gynecologist, women veterans will benefit in several ways. Women can have their routine health screenings, such as a Pap smear check, which looks for precancers, cell changes on the cervix that might become cervical cancer if they are not treated appropriately.

Other screenings and services include bone density exams, blood pressure checks, preconception counseling, contraceptive options, STD testing, colonoscopies, family genetic testing, and the treatment of menopause symptoms. To ensure the best care possible, VA provides maternity care through referrals to local community maternity providers.

Many women only see a doctor one time a year or less to have their gender-specific health care needs met. Having a gynecologist on staff means women may be referred for other care, such as Whole Health or mental health care, when they come to their routine appointments. This can increase overall health and wellness outcomes.

The Women’s Health Program anticipates enhanced surgical capabilities in the future, as well. Same-day surgical options include alternatives to full hysterectomies, tubal ligations, D&C procedures, and more.

Wolfe takes pride in his skill set to fully capture a patient’s needs, even when performing a referral, such as for infertility or cancer.

“I properly refer patients and make sure the important information that needs to go with them is documented,” he said. “The next doctor will have everything they will need to make a determination to for what’s best for their patient.”

Wolfe said he chose the gynecologist specialty as a provider because it consists of defined problems that can be addressed and resolved more so than other specialty medicine.

“I have things to offer Veterans that I didn’t in the past – maturity, administration skills, and knowledge,” he said. “It’s an exciting opportunity to be on the ground and get the program going.”

There are currently 772 women Veterans enrolled in the Beckley VA Medical Center. Patients can also be seen at the Greenbrier VA Outpatient Clinic in Lewisburg or the Princeton VA Outpatient Clinic. Women Veterans are encouraged to contact VA to see if they are eligible for the health care benefits, they have earned. Visit https://www.va.gov/beckley-health-care/ or call 800-698-2411.

