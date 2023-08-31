30th Annual Kids Classic Festival to kick off next week

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Labor Day marks the start of the 30th Annual Kids Classic Festival in Beckley.

The festival will be held across the city from Monday, September 4, through Monday, September 11. Events include rock painting at the Beckley Art Center, a street circus, hamster races at a local pet store, and, of course, the annual Kids Classic Street Fair.

WVVA spoke to Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events. She says it’s important for the city to have an event just for the kids.

“Our community is big of families and youth and trying to do the best we can for them and I think there’s, you know, a lot of booths that’ll be downtown. They’ll be offering free things and games and kids can just come and have a good time...”

Moorefield says there is still time to sign up as a participant in this year’s parade, which will be held on Saturday, September 9. This year’s theme is animation and cartoons.

For more information, as well as a full festival schedule visit Beckley Events on Facebook.

