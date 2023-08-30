We look cool and more Fall-like through the end of the week

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

As the remnants of Idalia pass to our southeast in the coming days, we'll stay cooler and on the cloudy side into tonight. Low temps will be cooler as drier air tries to work in from the north and west. Temps should drop into the 50s.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring clouds and even a stray shower or two early, but we should see gradually clearing skies as Idalia shifts offshore into late week. Highs tomorrow will again be below average, and we won't be too humid either! Highs should hit the upper 60s and low 70s for most. Thursday night, we'll be partly cloudy and cool with low temps in the 40s and 50s.

High Temperatures (WVVA WEATHER)

FOOTBALL FRIDAY this week looks sunny and comfortable! Highs will hit the low to mid 70s and temps should again be cool Friday night, bottoming out in the upper 40s-low 50s.

Our Labor Day Weekend is looking sunny and seasonable! Temps should climb back into the upper 70s-low 80s through the weekend.

