We look cool and more Fall-like through the end of the week

Temps will be below average over the next couple of days
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

As the remnants of Idalia pass to our southeast in the coming days, we’ll stay cooler and on the cloudy side into tonight. Low temps will be cooler as drier air tries to work in from the north and west. Temps should drop into the 50s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring clouds and even a stray shower or two early, but we should see gradually clearing skies as Idalia shifts offshore into late week. Highs tomorrow will again be below average, and we won’t be too humid either! Highs should hit the upper 60s and low 70s for most. Thursday night, we’ll be partly cloudy and cool with low temps in the 40s and 50s.

High Temperatures
High Temperatures(WVVA WEATHER)

FOOTBALL FRIDAY this week looks sunny and comfortable! Highs will hit the low to mid 70s and temps should again be cool Friday night, bottoming out in the upper 40s-low 50s.

Our Labor Day Weekend is looking sunny and seasonable! Temps should climb back into the upper 70s-low 80s through the weekend.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda White, Samual Hartman, and Misty Hartman
U.S. Marshals arrest Arkansas escapee in Lewisburg along with mother and wife
A man’s death after less than a day at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) has his family searching...
Family seeks answers on inmate’s death after less than two days at Southern Regional Jail
I-77 crash 8/28/23
UPDATE: WVSP releases names of those involved in fatal morning crash on I-77
Brad Kegley
Wytheville Police Department seek public assistance in locating missing man
A Wyoming County woman is facing a 24-found indictment following grand jury proceedings this...
Wyoming County woman facing 24 count indictment after being arrested for sexually abusing minor

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
WVVA News at 5 - VOD - clipped version
WVVA Today
Full Forecast (8/30)
Mainly cloudy skies are expected today as temperatures stay in the low/mid 70s.
Cloudy and comfortable conditions are expected today
WVVA News at 5
Full Video Forecast (8-29-2023)