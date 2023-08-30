Seashore has leatherback sea turtles hatch for first time in almost 20 years

According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of Leatherback hatchlings from a Cape Hatteras National Seashore nest since 2000.
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – Rare leatherback sea turtles have hatched on Ocracoke Island for the first time in almost two decades, according to officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The leatherback is the largest of all living turtles and is on the endangered species list.

Officials said the last time the sea turtle species hatched anywhere along the National Seashore was in 2007.

According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of leatherback hatchlings from a Cape Hatteras National Seashore nest since 2000.

The National Seashore first posted about the presence of the nest on June 22 when a leatherback mother turtle laid 93 eggs in her Ocracoke Island nest.

Officials said the incubation period for leatherback turtles is 70 days, and that so far 19 hatchlings have emerged from the nest and started their journey towards the ocean.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda White, Samual Hartman, and Misty Hartman
U.S. Marshals arrest Arkansas escapee in Lewisburg along with mother and wife
A man’s death after less than a day at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) has his family searching...
Family seeks answers on inmate’s death after less than two days at Southern Regional Jail
I-77 crash 8/28/23
UPDATE: WVSP releases names of those involved in fatal morning crash on I-77
Brad Kegley
Wytheville Police Department seek public assistance in locating missing man
A Wyoming County woman is facing a 24-found indictment following grand jury proceedings this...
Wyoming County woman facing 24 count indictment after being arrested for sexually abusing minor

Latest News

Debris and smoke is seen in the aftermath of an attack on Kyiv on Wednesday.
Russia says major Ukraine drone attack reaches deep into its territory while Kyiv barrage kills 2
Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. U.S....
Judge enters default judgment against Giuliani in defamation lawsuit from Georgia election workers
While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
Couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital, with dispatcher’s help
FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
North Korea launches a missile toward the sea after US flies bombers during drills with South Korea
Panda was recently found by workers at an animal shelter in Topeka, Kansas.
Dog missing for 2 years found in another state