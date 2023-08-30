Rolling Start Classes bring higher education to non-traditional students at New River CTC

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - New River Community and Technical College is making it easier for non-traditional students to receive a higher education.

The college is currently accepting enrollment for its Rolling Start Class options. Rolling Start is an accelerated curriculum offered completely online. Students can take up to two classes at once, with available courses including Fundamentals of Public Speaking, Medical Terminology, American History, Quantitative Reasoning, General Psychology and more.

Those at New River say this is a great option for anyone late to the semester, as well as students with families, full work schedules and other commitments.

‘People work and people have different schedules and we know life gets in the way, but it should get in the way of education,” shared New River’s Director of Communications, Mykah Price. “...so we’re proud to offer that, and offer another option for people and give them the opportunity to pursue that.”

The last day to register for Rolling Start is Friday, September 22. Classes will begin on Monday, September 25, and last 10 weeks.

Click here to learn more about Rolling Start or to begin the registration process.

