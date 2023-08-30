Mountain Valley Elementary staff rescues cat from under school bus

Cat rescued by Mountain Valley Elementary School.
Cat rescued by Mountain Valley Elementary School.(Mountain Valley Elementary)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN VALLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mountain Valley Elementary School had an eventful bus duty on Wednesday afternoon due to what they are calling the “Kitty Rescue.”

The staff discovered a kitten under a school bus and were determined to rescue it. A staff member crawled under the bus in order to the cat out safely.

The school posted photos of the kitten on Facebook and said that the cat was being loved by many staff members.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda White, Samual Hartman, and Misty Hartman
U.S. Marshals arrest Arkansas escapee in Lewisburg along with mother and wife
A man’s death after less than a day at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) has his family searching...
Family seeks answers on inmate’s death after less than two days at Southern Regional Jail
I-77 crash 8/28/23
UPDATE: WVSP releases names of those involved in fatal morning crash on I-77
Brad Kegley
Wytheville Police Department seek public assistance in locating missing man
A Wyoming County woman is facing a 24-found indictment following grand jury proceedings this...
Wyoming County woman facing 24 count indictment after being arrested for sexually abusing minor

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, announced on Wednesday that Omnis Fuel Technologies will...
W.Va. Governor Jim Justice makes major energy announcement at WV Chamber convention
Break in cold case?
FBI searches Raleigh County home for possible link to decades-old cold case
Cat at the Mercer County Animal Shelter.
Mercer County Animal Shelter in code red situation once again
New River Community and Technical College
Rolling Start Classes bring higher education to non-traditional students at New River CTC
EV charger charging a Volvo in downtown Bluefield, W.Va.
EV chargers installed in downtown Bluefield, W.Va.