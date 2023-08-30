Mountain Valley Elementary staff rescues cat from under school bus

GREEN VALLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mountain Valley Elementary School had an eventful bus duty on Wednesday afternoon due to what they are calling the “Kitty Rescue.”

The staff discovered a kitten under a school bus and were determined to rescue it. A staff member crawled under the bus in order to the cat out safely.

The school posted photos of the kitten on Facebook and said that the cat was being loved by many staff members.

