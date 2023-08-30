Mercer County Animal Shelter in code red situation once again

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Employees at the Mercer County Animal Shelter have once again found themselves in the midst of a code red situation. Director, Stacey Harman says at last count the shelter had 95 dogs and 53 cats. She says this is way above the capacity of 50 dogs and 35 cats.

Harman says she does not want to see any animal euthanized but there is hope. Grants Supermarket will once again be sponsoring adoption fees and will be giving away a free bag of dog or cat food.

Harman says the free adoptions and food will run through Sept. 9. Harman says the community really came together the last time Grants sponsored free adoptions and the shelter saw many adoptions. However she says it filled right back up to where it is now.

Harman says code red situations at the shelter will likely continue unless a low cost spay and neuter clinic is added to the county. The clinic was the discussion of a commission meeting recently.

“Spay and neuter is the only way but it’s so hard to get an appointment right now. If we can get that up and going that would be such an asset to this area,” said Harman.

Harman is on a committee appointed by the Mercer County Commission to discuss and identify the specifics of a potential clinic. Harman says right now they are still trying to figure out where a potential clinic would go.

