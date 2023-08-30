Man found guilty of multiple felony counts in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Justin Reed, 28, was found guilty of multiple felony counts following a multi-hour trial according to the Wythe County Commonweath’s Attorney Mike Jones.

Reed was found guilty of one felony count of Possession of a Firearm on School Property, one felony count of Brandishing a Firearm Within 1,000 Feet of School Property and one misdemeanor count of Disorderly Conduct.

Jones said a presentence report was ordered and sentencing is set for January 10, 2024. He remains incarcerated pending his sentencing.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Kathryn Hagwood.

Jones said, “My office has always made it an ultimate priority to protect the innocent. Our Wythe County school children deserve a safe space to attend school and school activities. The convictions today help ensure such a safe and peaceful place for our children. Thank you to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt response and investigation of this incident.”

