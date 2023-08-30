Man found guilty of multiple felony counts in Wythe County

Justin Reed
Justin Reed(Mike Jones Wythe County Commonwealth's Attorney)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Justin Reed, 28, was found guilty of multiple felony counts following a multi-hour trial according to the Wythe County Commonweath’s Attorney Mike Jones.

Reed was found guilty of one felony count of Possession of a Firearm on School Property, one felony count of Brandishing a Firearm Within 1,000 Feet of School Property and one misdemeanor count of Disorderly Conduct.

Jones said a presentence report was ordered and sentencing is set for January 10, 2024. He remains incarcerated pending his sentencing.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Kathryn Hagwood.

Jones said, “My office has always made it an ultimate priority to protect the innocent. Our Wythe County school children deserve a safe space to attend school and school activities. The convictions today help ensure such a safe and peaceful place for our children. Thank you to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt response and investigation of this incident.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda White, Samual Hartman, and Misty Hartman
U.S. Marshals arrest Arkansas escapee in Lewisburg along with mother and wife
A man’s death after less than a day at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) has his family searching...
Family seeks answers on inmate’s death after less than two days at Southern Regional Jail
I-77 crash 8/28/23
UPDATE: WVSP releases names of those involved in fatal morning crash on I-77
Brad Kegley
Wytheville Police Department seek public assistance in locating missing man
A Wyoming County woman is facing a 24-found indictment following grand jury proceedings this...
Wyoming County woman facing 24 count indictment after being arrested for sexually abusing minor

Latest News

Wytheville Police Department seek public assistance in locating missing man
Wytheville Police Department seek public assistance in locating missing man
U.S. Marshals arrest Arkansas escapee in Lewisburg along with mother and wife
U.S. Marshals arrest Arkansas escapee in Lewisburg along with mother and wife
Senators in West Virginia are working to strengthen the code against those accused of sex...
Gov. Justice appoints board members for West Virginia First Foundation
Birthdays: 8.30.23
Birthdays: 8.30.23