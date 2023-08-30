International Overdose Awareness Day event to be held in Beckley Friday

McManus Trail, Beckley
McManus Trail, Beckley(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, September 1, the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition- in partnership with Beauty of Another Chance (Harm Reduction)- will be holding an event in Beckley for International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the c off Third Avenue. Organizers say anyone and everyone is welcome to come out and honor those lost to fatal overdoses. Athiotic, Through the Woods and Code Red News will be performing live and artists will be painting a memorial mural during the event. Resources will also be available for those in the community who are struggling or know someone struggling with substance abuse.

Questions about the event can be directed to Dominique Marcus at 681-222-0030 or Amanda Hammons at 304-222-9837.

International Overdose Awareness Day will be observed on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

