FBI searches Raleigh County home for possible link to decades-old cold case


Break in cold case?
Break in cold case?(FBI)
By Annie Moore
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MABSCOTT, W.Va. (WVVA) - Authorities could be one step closer to solving a more than two-decades-old cold case.

In December of 2021, WVVA News reported that the FBI had been brought in to help investigate the disappearance of 10-year-old Natasha ‘Alex’ Carter and her mother, Susan Carter. FBI involved after new lead in 21-year-old Beckley cold case (wvva.com)

The two seemingly vanished around August 8, 2000. Susan Carter had been in the midst of a custody dispute over Alex with her ex-husband, Rick Lafferty. According to a press release in 2021, Susan and Alex had just moved in with a new boyfriend when Susan and Alex disappeared.

A tip came into WVVA News on Wednesday regarding a search of a home on Kyle Lane in Mabscott. A caretaker at the home, Terry Lilly, told WVVA News the FBI had just left following a search of the property for a 10-year-old girl. The caretaker claimed the FBI removed a section of the wall in one of the bedrooms and dug up an area in the basement.

“They (the FBI) came back a year later saying they found a bullet with blood on it and the blood had dripped down to the base. The DNA testing showed it belonged to the 10-year-old,” said Lilly.

WVVA News is working to collect additional details and will have more on the story on Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

