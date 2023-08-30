Fayetteville couple facing felony charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Fayetteville couple is facing felony charges following an investigation into a possible fraud complaint according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Teddy Phillips, 41, and Brandy Phillips, 36, both of Fayetteville, were charged with four counts of felony Fraudulent Schemes, four counts of Felony Conspiracy, and Child Abuse.

Fridley said that deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau began investigating on March 6. The detective’s investigation led to the discovery of the Fayetteville couple, who had made a fraudulent claim their child had cancer and proceeded to obtain money, approximately $20,000, from various organizations intended for their child’s treatment.

The scam occurred between December of 2021 and March 2023.

Fridley said the most notable victims include the Fayetteville Baptist Church, Izzy’s Walk Fundraiser, the IronPigs MC, and the Fayetteville Women’s Club.

The Phillips were arraigned by a Fayette County Magistrate and posted a $35,000 bond each. They will now await further court proceedings.

