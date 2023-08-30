EV chargers installed in downtown Bluefield, W.Va.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Bluefield, West Virginia has unveiled two new electric charging stations that can charge four vehicles at one time. The charging stations are located in the parking lot near Raleigh and Stewart Streets.

The charging stations are visible on cell phone apps like Apple and Google Maps. The chargers cost the city around $39,000 to install and cost a dollar per hour to charge. A company called Siemens installed the chargers for the city.

Representatives from the company say the chargers are designed for those who don’t need a full charge and are ideal for those stopping by to visit the downtown area for a couple of hours.

We’ve got two vehicles charging right now. They’re delivering about 48 amps of power. To give you an idea what’s generating on these two particular vehicles which are Volvos, it’s generating about 24 miles of range per hour,” said Jim Wood, a Market Lead for Siemens Industry, Inc.

Wood says the chargers can charge most electric vehicles but some may require an adapter for their vehicle.

Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson says signage for the charging stations will be placed in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.