Cloudy and comfortable conditions are expected today

As Idalia continues to move north, we will notice more clouds associated with the storm move overhead. We could see a stray this morning, but most should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures will remain below average in the low/mid 70s this afternoon.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight which is not the best news for anyone trying to view the super blue moon. Temperatures will be cooler than we have been the last several nights in the 50s.

A rare super blue moon will peak tonight and won't happen again for 14 years! (WVVA WEATHER)

Clouds will decrease throughout our Thursday as Idalia continues to push away from our region. As winds blow out of the north, we will stay below average in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s on Thursday afternoon.

High pressure will move overhead on Friday bringing us plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the 70s and low 80s on Friday afternoon.

We’ll stay dry with mainly sunny skies this Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

