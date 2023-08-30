Cloudy and comfortable conditions are expected today

Clouds associated with Idalia will remain overhead today
Mainly cloudy skies are expected today as temperatures stay in the low/mid 70s.
Mainly cloudy skies are expected today as temperatures stay in the low/mid 70s.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
As Idalia continues to move north, we will notice more clouds associated with the storm move overhead. We could see a stray this morning, but most should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures will remain below average in the low/mid 70s this afternoon.

We'll hold on to mainly cloudy skies today as temperatures stay in the low/mid 70s.
We'll hold on to mainly cloudy skies today as temperatures stay in the low/mid 70s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight which is not the best news for anyone trying to view the super blue moon. Temperatures will be cooler than we have been the last several nights in the 50s.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures dip down into the 50s.
Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures dip down into the 50s.(WVVA WEATHER)
A rare super blue moon will peak tonight and won't happen again for 14 years!
A rare super blue moon will peak tonight and won't happen again for 14 years!(WVVA WEATHER)

Clouds will decrease throughout our Thursday as Idalia continues to push away from our region. As winds blow out of the north, we will stay below average in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s on Thursday afternoon.

Clouds will decrease throughout our Thursday as temperatures top off in the upper 60s and...
Clouds will decrease throughout our Thursday as temperatures top off in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will move overhead on Friday bringing us plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the 70s and low 80s on Friday afternoon.

Rain chances will remain slim as high pressure builds in late week.
Rain chances will remain slim as high pressure builds in late week.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry with mainly sunny skies this Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

