Years without water, Nubbins Ridge residents detail water woes

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Residents of the Nubbins Ridge area of Mercer County say they’ve been trying to get water access in their community for at least 25 years. 80-year-old Shirley Shrewsbury says she’s lived in the area for most of her life.

She says she has had four wells dug on her property over the years, with three of them either running dry or pulling in too much iron. To clean the water, she relies on a system of filters and water softener. She says the system isn’t easy or cheap to maintain.

“A bag is $5.99 but I use about five or six bags a month. Plus if I have to have the water man in here you know to do anything that goes wrong with it. If he just comes to check it out it’s around $90 for a service call,” said Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury says she usually changes the filter monthly but sometimes it’s more frequent if there’s additional iron in the water. Shrewsbury has the water tested annually to make sure it’s safe to drink and cook with. Other people with wells don’t have a system as nice as the one Shrewsbury is using.

Steve Hensley says he doesn’t drink or cook with the water. He only uses it to bathe or wash dishes in. He says he hauls water using gallon jugs from his brother’s house if he wants to cook. He says he’s lived on his property since 1998 and over the years his well’s water quality has gotten worse.

“As the years went by it’s changed drastically. Getting the surface water in it, getting dirt in it. It has picked up a little odor. A little stain to it but it’s not that bad yet. It’s mostly just the dirt from surface water,” said Hensley.

Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer says all hope is not lost for the Nubbins Ridge community. He says he’s been in contact with Delegate Jordan Maynor about the possibility of getting a bulk rate from West Virginia American Water to run water lines underneath the Charlton Bridge from the northbound Bluestone Travel Plaza to the southbound rest area on I-77. From there it could expand towards Camp Creek State Park.

“Camp Creek State Park desperately needs water up there too. We can go over on up Route 19 and we can connect on up to Stovall Ridge and Nubbins Ridge,” said Archer.

Archer says Nubbins Ridge could also connect to water lines in Spanishburg but it’s a matter of getting funding for a potential project. He says Nubbins Ridge is high on the county’s list when it comes to water access.

He says in the past the county has been unsuccessful in securing funding from the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Program.

