Wytheville Police Department seek public assistance in locating missing man

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - The Wytheville Police Department is asking for public help in locating a missing man.

According to a Facebook post by WPD, they took a Missing/Endangered Persons Report on Bradley Shaun Kegley, 44, of Wytheville, on August 23.

He has not been seen by family members in approximately a month, and the last known phone contact he’s had with anyone was approximately two weeks ago. Detectives have attempted to contact Brad Kegley through phone, family, work associates, and friends with no results.

Kegley has now been entered into the State and National Missing Persons Database.

If anyone has information on the location of Brad Kegley, please contact the Wytheville Police Department:

Detective Joe Kincer, Office: (276)223-3384

Wytheville Police Department Tip Line: (276)223-3310

Wytheville Police Department Tip Email: wpdtips@wytheville.org

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

