WVU Tech university police hosts active shooter training

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to the Washington Post, last year, the United States saw more school shootings than it had in the last 23 years.

On Tuesday, just a day after a shooting at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill left one dead, the West Virginia University Institute of Technology University Police held an active shooter training for the campus community. Jake Corey, Chief of Police at WVU Tech, says the training brought attendees one step closer to being prepared in the chance of such an emergency.

“We’re gonna do everything we can to make sure that our students are safe and our staff are safe by presenting this training, and not just once, as many times as it takes...” he shared.

The training was held in the Carter Hall auditorium and focused on the three major tactics for surviving an active shooting situation: running from the danger, hiding from the danger and even fighting the danger.

“You have to be mentally prepared to fight and to fight for your own life and fight for your friends and for the students who are in your classroom,” Corey told faculty on Tuesday.

The lesson also went in-depth into how to interact with on-scene law enforcement and offered creative ideas for professors to protect their classrooms. Corey mentioned how students during the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007 laid on the floor and used their feet to keep the shooter from opening the door and gaining access to the room.

“Thinking about ways to block the doors: using a belt or a shoelace or going to, like he said, a Dollar Store and buying a three pack of rubber [door] stoppers instead of a wooden stopper, so I think the little details, things like that, is what stood out to me,” shared Joshua Roe, Director and Professor of Adventure Recreation Management at WVU Tech.

Following the hour-long, free training, faculty said they felt they had become more educated on what to do in an emergency situation, both on and off campus, and tell WVVA that they want their students to feel the same.

“I think it’s definitely something that’s needed on campus,” Dara Massey, Administration Secretary Senior for WVU Tech University Police, said of the training. “I think the students need to realize what could happen and what they need to do.”

Chief Corey plans to hold another training session on campus next month and is even working with professors to provide incentives to boost student participation.

