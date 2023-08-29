WV Governor and First Lady Justice welcome new therapy dog to Greenbrier East High School

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) -Governor Jim Justice and his wife First Lady Cathy Justice dropped in at Greenbrier East High School to present a special gift: Ruby, the newest therapy dog to find a home at a school in West Virginia as part of the “Friends With Paws” initiative, spearheaded by the governor and first lady. Ruby is the thirteenth therapy dog trained by “Ultimate Canine” for the program. Ruby also has the distinction of being the first golden retriever in the program. She knows how to fist bump and snuggle, but that’s just two of the things ruby can do.

“We’re going to utilize her and allow our students to who may have experienced trauma, who may have high anxiety, who may have depression, even attendance issues. So, we’ll use ruby in that capacity, to bring comfort and maybe a little incentive for students...” says Brittany Masters, executive director of Communities and Schools in Greenbrier County.

Greenbrier East High School held a welcoming ceremony to celebrate Ruby’s arrival, featuring a visit from the governor and his wife. First Lady Cathy Justice says Ruby, along with the other dogs in “Friends With Paws”, are there to help with students’ transition back into schools in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Canines like this provide other support as well. The students don’t just open the school to these animals, they clearly open their hearts to them too.

“I think it was great. When you get such a great response from the students, from the faculties, from the handlers. The support system is just so great,” says First Lady Justice.

West Virginia’s first lady is hoping the whole community will show support for Ruby, donating their time and resources to help her on her mission of providing therapy for students. Her name may be ruby, but she clearly shines like a diamond.

Gov. Justice says they have trained nineteen dogs in total as part of the “Friends With Paws” initiative, with the six that are left coming to schools in West Virginia soon.

