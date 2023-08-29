We stay stormy at times overnight, but drier air works in Wednesday

AREAL FLOOD WATCH (WVVA WEATHER)

A stalled front will keep us unsettled this evening, and a few showers/storms will pop up here and there up until at least midnight tonight. While the severe threat is generally nil, isolated flooding issues remain possible, especially along the I-64 corridor. A FLOOD WATCH WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM TUESDAY FOR FAYETTE, NW POCAHONTAS, AND RALEIGH COUNTIES.

Day Planner (WVVA WEATHER)

A few showers Wednesday morning will give way to a drier afternoon, but we’ll be a bit cloudy. Temps will be on the cooler side too, topping off in the upper 60s-mid 70s for most. Wednesday night we could see a stray shower or two, but generally we look mainly cloudy and cool with lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday, we look to see more cloud cover as the remnants of Idalia pass to our southeast. While most of the rain should stay out of the area, we could see a few stray showers. Otherwise we look cool still and quiet with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.

UPPER AIR PATTERN (WVVA WEATHER)

By this weekend, high pressure aloft will be building back in, which means more sun and warmer temps...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.