U.S. Marshals Service offering $10K reward for woman charged with killing child

FRANKLIN, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman accused of killing a young boy in the city of Franklin earlier this month.

24-year-old Tashawnda Nicole Drayton is facing multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder.

On Aug. 9, a 10-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man were shot on Artis Street, according to the Franklin Police Department.

The child died at the hospital, and the man is recovering from his injuries.

“During the investigation, it was learned that four subjects arrived at a residence of the adult male in the 300 block of Artis Street where an altercation between the adult victim and suspects took place,” Steve Patterson, Chief of Police for the City of Franklin, said.

Police say during the fight, Drayton pulled out a gun and began shooting - hitting both victims.

“This is a very sad day for the City of Franklin. Any loss of life is unwarranted, but for a 10-year-old to be the victim of violent crime is unacceptable, and we as a community must come together and end this senselessness. The Franklin Police Department offers its condolences to the family of the young man killed today and hopes the community will come together to support both families during this time,” Chief Patterson said.

Drayton is described as having “only loyalty” tattooed above her left eyebrow, “23 Brazy” in red letters on her forehead, along with several tattoos on her face and neck. Drayton also has multiple tattoos on both of her arms and hands.

Police say she has ties all over the Hampton Roads area but believe she may have fled to another state.

Anyone with information about Drayton’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.

