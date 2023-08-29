U.S. Marshals Service offering $10K reward for woman charged with killing child

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.(Franklin County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman accused of killing a young boy in the city of Franklin earlier this month.

24-year-old Tashawnda Nicole Drayton is facing multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder.

On Aug. 9, a 10-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man were shot on Artis Street, according to the Franklin Police Department.

The child died at the hospital, and the man is recovering from his injuries.

“During the investigation, it was learned that four subjects arrived at a residence of the adult male in the 300 block of Artis Street where an altercation between the adult victim and suspects took place,” Steve Patterson, Chief of Police for the City of Franklin, said.

Police say during the fight, Drayton pulled out a gun and began shooting - hitting both victims.

“This is a very sad day for the City of Franklin. Any loss of life is unwarranted, but for a 10-year-old to be the victim of violent crime is unacceptable, and we as a community must come together and end this senselessness. The Franklin Police Department offers its condolences to the family of the young man killed today and hopes the community will come together to support both families during this time,” Chief Patterson said.

Drayton is described as having “only loyalty” tattooed above her left eyebrow, “23 Brazy” in red letters on her forehead, along with several tattoos on her face and neck. Drayton also has multiple tattoos on both of her arms and hands.

Police say she has ties all over the Hampton Roads area but believe she may have fled to another state.

Anyone with information about Drayton’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 crash 8/28/23
UPDATE: WVSP releases names of those involved in fatal morning crash on I-77
Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Southern Regional Jail reports death of Fayette County inmate
A Wyoming County woman is facing a 24-found indictment following grand jury proceedings this...
Wyoming County woman facing 24 count indictment after being arrested for sexually abusing minor
Tazewell Co. family grows 1000 lb. pumpkin on their first try
Tazewell Co. family grows 1000 lb. pumpkin on their first try
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday

Latest News

31st Annual Coal Miners & Railroad Workers Reunion comes to Pocahontas, VA
31st Annual Coal Miners & Railroad Workers Reunion comes to Pocahontas, VA
Birthdays: 8.29.23
Birthdays: 8.29.23
John Quesenberry
Beckley civics teacher in running for national award
Fayette County woman being extradited to Ohio for multiple warrants
Fayette County woman being extradited to Ohio for multiple warrants