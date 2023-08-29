Tennessee to honor fallen UVA players during upcoming game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Tennessee will honor the victims of last year’s shooting on UVA Grounds during its season opener against the Cavaliers this weekend.

During a press conference Monday, August 28, Tennessee’s head coach said the Volunteers will wear a helmet decal to honor Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler.

There will also be a moment of silence at Nissan Stadium.

“Now we have an opportunity on a national stage to show how resilient the human spirt is. I’m looking forward to seeing the guys play in a way that inspires people, because we know the responsibility we have to the legacies of the ones we lost,” UVA Head Coach Tony Elliott said.

The 12th-ranked Volunteers will take on the Cavaliers at noon Saturday, September 2.

