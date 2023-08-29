Princeton’s Salvation Army thrift store to reopen following closure

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -If you’ve stopped by Princeton’s Salvation Army thrift store on Mercer Street within the last three weeks, you may have noticed a sign explaining that the store is closed until further notice. Now, the thrift store is opening again on Wednesday with some changes.

The store has gone through a restructuring and now has all new management. It will also have a new schedule as well, changing the days open to Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. A Salvation Army official says she expects the new schedule to be met with a positive response from people who work during the week and like to shop on the weekend.

“...Having a safe place where they come, and they’re not judged, and they’re welcomed with open arms and allowing them the dignity to go through and shop with the income that they bring home, it really adds a lot, especially this time a year with it being close to school time and needing to get in and get those kids some new school clothes and things like that, so I think that people are ready for us to be open, and we’re ready to go,” says Sergeant Melissa White, Core Administrator for the Mercer Co. Salvation Army.

Sgt. White adds large item donations will now be picked up on Thursday. She also encourages people to consider donating their time by volunteering at the Salvation Army thrift store, adding that the money the store earns goes back to the community.

