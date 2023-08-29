MCAS back in code red status

MCAS back in code red status
MCAS back in code red status(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Animal Shelter has announced that they are in code red status again via Facebook.

MCAS said that all animals will be $10 due to the status, and the sale will go on through the rest of the week.

The post said, “We HAVE to move some animals. We have small dogs, big dogs, puppies, cats and kittens.”

For more information on MCAS, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 crash 8/28/23
UPDATE: WVSP releases names of those involved in fatal morning crash on I-77
Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Southern Regional Jail reports death of Fayette County inmate
A Wyoming County woman is facing a 24-found indictment following grand jury proceedings this...
Wyoming County woman facing 24 count indictment after being arrested for sexually abusing minor
Tazewell Co. family grows 1000 lb. pumpkin on their first try
Tazewell Co. family grows 1000 lb. pumpkin on their first try
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday

Latest News

Lindsey Raines Scholarship Run returns to Greenbrier County.
17th Annual Lindsey Raines Scholarship Run returns to Greenbrier County
31st Annual Coal Miners & Railroad Workers Reunion comes to Pocahontas, VA
31st Annual Coal Miners & Railroad Workers Reunion comes to Pocahontas, VA
Birthdays: 8.29.23
Birthdays: 8.29.23
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.
U.S. Marshals Service offering $10K reward for woman charged with killing child