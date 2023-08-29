MCAS back in code red status

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Animal Shelter has announced that they are in code red status again via Facebook.

MCAS said that all animals will be $10 due to the status, and the sale will go on through the rest of the week.

The post said, “We HAVE to move some animals. We have small dogs, big dogs, puppies, cats and kittens.”

