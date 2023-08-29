Localized flooding will be a concern today

A Flood Watch has been issued for portions of our region
By Collin Rogers
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Flood Watch has been issued for portions of our area.

A FLOOD WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT AT 2 PM FOR RALEIGH, FAYETTE, AND NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES. HEAVY RAIN COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING TODAY.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today as temperatures top off in the low/mid...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today as temperatures top off in the low/mid 70s.
Our entire region is under a Slight (2/5) Risk for excessive rainfall today.
Our entire region is under a Slight (2/5) Risk for excessive rainfall today.

Another cloudy day is expected with off-and-on showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce heavy rain which may result in localized flooding. Make sure to you have a way to receive alerts! Temperatures will stay below average in the low/mid 70s this afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight as lows stay in the 60s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight as lows stay in the 60s.

Some more scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight. Once again, heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding. Temperatures will hover in the 60s overnight.

A spotty shower cannot be ruled out tomorrow morning. Otherwise, we'll hold on to mainly cloudy...
A spotty shower cannot be ruled out tomorrow morning. Otherwise, we'll hold on to mainly cloudy skies.

Other than a spotty shower tomorrow morning, most should dry up with mainly cloudy skies. High temperatures will remain below average in the low/mid 70s once again.

Mainly sunny skies are expected this weekend as temperatures climb into the mid/upper 70s and...
Mainly sunny skies are expected this weekend as temperatures climb into the mid/upper 70s and low/mid 80s.

High pressure will build in later this week which should keep us dry and warm us up. Temperatures will climb into the mid/upper 70s and low/mid 80s this weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

