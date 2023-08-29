Localized flooding will be a concern today
A Flood Watch has been issued for portions of our region
A FLOOD WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT AT 2 PM FOR RALEIGH, FAYETTE, AND NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES. HEAVY RAIN COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING TODAY.
Another cloudy day is expected with off-and-on showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce heavy rain which may result in localized flooding. Make sure to you have a way to receive alerts! Temperatures will stay below average in the low/mid 70s this afternoon.
Some more scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight. Once again, heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding. Temperatures will hover in the 60s overnight.
Other than a spotty shower tomorrow morning, most should dry up with mainly cloudy skies. High temperatures will remain below average in the low/mid 70s once again.
High pressure will build in later this week which should keep us dry and warm us up. Temperatures will climb into the mid/upper 70s and low/mid 80s this weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
