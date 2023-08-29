Fayette County woman being extradited to Ohio for multiple warrants

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Authorities are in the process of extraditing an Ansted woman to the Buckeye state after conducting a traffic stop.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley in the early morning hours of August 28th, deputies pulled over Rebecca L. Maichle, 42 of Ansted for a minor traffic violation.

Upon validating Maichle’s information, deputies were notified she had outstanding warrants from the state of Ohio.

Maichle is facing a probation violation where she was on supervision for assault, domestic violence, arson, and possession of dangerous drugs out of Lawrence, Ohio.

Deputies executed a fugitive from justice warrant. She is currently awaiting extradition in Southern Regional Jail.

