Family seeks answers on inmate’s death after less than two days at Southern Regional Jail

HICO, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man’s death after less than two days at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) has left his family searching for answers. Scotty Cafego’s wife said he was arrested on Friday after a brush with law enforcement over mental health issues. But what happened next is less clear.

A spokesperson for the W.Va. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation updated the timeline regarding the events surrounding Cafego’s death’s on Tuesday. After initially reporting the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday, the spokesperson provided updated information, saying the inmate was actually found unresponsive and revived on Sunday around noon and taken to Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH). Upon the request of the family, he said the inmate was transferred to Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) on Sunday evening. Although Cafego was stable during the transfer, he said the inmate passed away at the hospital on Monday morning.

Cafego’s wife, Michelle, said she first learned of her husband’s condition after receiving a call from the jail on Sunday, saying she needed to go to the hospital to sign paperwork.

“They didn’t tell me anything about his condition. They said I needed to go ask for a nurse with a particular name because she had paperwork for me to sign. When I went to the hospital, that is definitely not what I saw.

She said she saw her husband on life support. Cafego’s mother, Dianna Carte, cannot make sense of it. “When you see your son at 45 healthy as a horse on a Friday. Then a couple days later, you see your son and he’s a vegetable...something is wrong, very wrong with this world.”

With an autopsy expected this week, Cafego’s family is making funeral arrangements for the man who leaves behind a wife, mother, and one-year-old grandson who he watched during the day.

“He was a wonderful man. He was a wonderful son. And the world is going to miss him, his wife, me, and of all people, me, because he was my world. He was what I lived for,” said Carte.

In 2022, there were 12 deaths at SRJ. Since that time, the state has reported a number of changes at the facility, including new leadership, new funding for locks and renovations, pay raises for correctional officers, and across the board improvements to inmate health care through a new partnership with Marshall University.

WVVA News has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request regarding the number and cause of deaths in 2023 and will share the state’s response upon receipt.

Cafego’s death remains under investigation by State Police and the DCR’s Criminal Investigation Division.

