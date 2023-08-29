Beckley civics teacher in running for national award

John Quesenberry
John Quesenberry(Contributed)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - — John Quesenberry, a teacher from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, was selected today as a finalist for the Bill of Rights Institute’s prestigious National Civics Teacher of the Year Award.

The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit that works to advance civics and history education.

The 10 finalists for the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award were named today and the award comes with a $5,000 top prize. This year’s finalists represent 10 different states and every region of the country.

Quesenberry was selected after a nationwide search that encouraged educators, students, parents, and community members to submit outstanding civics teachers for consideration. All nominees submitted essays highlighting the role of civics educators in helping students live the ideals of a free and just society.

All finalists have earned a $1,000 prize from the Bill of Rights Institute. The winner of the award and the accompanying $5,000 prize will be announced during the institute’s Constitution Day Live program on Sept. 15.

Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb said that the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award is designed to highlight the important work of civics teachers in educating our students and preparing them for a lifetime of engaged citizenship.

“We believe that all students should have access to a quality civics education that prepares them to contribute to society as lifelong learners and citizens,” Bobb said. “We are proud to honor the important work of civics teachers in helping to educate the future leaders of our communities and nation.”

