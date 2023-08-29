31st Annual Coal Miners & Railroad Workers Reunion comes to Pocahontas, VA

POCAHONTAS, VA (WVVA) - The 31st Annual Coal Miners & Railroad Workers Reunion returns to the town that the industry built, Pocahontas, Virginia.

Leaders with Historic Pocahontas Incorporated stopped by to discuss the event kicking off at 9 AM on Labor Day.

The event will feature games, raffle prizes, live music and a parade.

Free meals will be catered by Ole’ No. 3 Restaurant.

Ginger Cates and Missy Gibson details the day of events

