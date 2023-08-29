31st Annual Coal Miners & Railroad Workers Reunion comes to Pocahontas, VA

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, VA (WVVA) - The 31st Annual Coal Miners & Railroad Workers Reunion returns to the town that the industry built, Pocahontas, Virginia.

Leaders with Historic Pocahontas Incorporated stopped by to discuss the event kicking off at 9 AM on Labor Day.

The event will feature games, raffle prizes, live music and a parade.

Free meals will be catered by Ole’ No. 3 Restaurant.

Ginger Cates and Missy Gibson details the day of events in the interview above.

Additional information can be found on the Town’s Facebook pages.

Historic Pocahontas Incorporated on Facebook

Love of Pocahontas on Facebook

Pocahontas, VA Area View on Facebook

