17th Annual Lindsey Raines Scholarship Run returns to Greenbrier County

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 17th Annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run gets underway September 9, 2023.

The motorcycle run benefits in several counties in our viewing area by providing scholarships.

Lindsey and her dad, Paul were profiled in a 2019 edition of Hometown Hero. Watch the story below.

When: September 9, 2023 starting at 9 AM

Breakfast 9 AM – 12 PM

Registration: Spare Time Sports Bar & Grille in Lewisburg

Routes and maps will be given at registration.

Last Bike: 4:00 PM at the Rainelle Moose Lodge.

Evening meal and music will also be provided.

Contact: Paul Raines: 304.438.7102 or Bruce Dowdy: 304.647.3155 for more information.

