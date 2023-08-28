Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney releases Grand Jury Indictment list

Court Generic
Court Generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Gregory Bishop has released the list of indictments that the Office of the Wyoming County Prosecutor presented to the county’s Grand Jury during the May 2023 term of court on August 28.

Find the list of cases the Grand Jury found sufficient evidence here:

