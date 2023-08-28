WVAAPP to hold professional development summit at Pipestem State Park

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A state-wide addiction education organization is gearing up for an annual event. But this year, for the first time, it will be held right here in Southern West Virginia.

This October, the West Virginia Association for Addiction and Prevention Professionals will be holding their professional development summit at Pipestem Resort State Park. This three-day event will showcase experts in addiction, advocacy, and prevention. The summit is geared toward those involved in recovery-related professions, but everyone is invited to learn and network.

“...we provide CEU’s, professional development networking. If you need technical assistance, that’s what our association is for. We’re here to provide support to you in your professional career, development, whatever pathway you see yourself going... an addiction professional, prevention professional, social work: the helping field,” says Brandon Whitehouse, President-elect of WVAAPP and a QRT Coordinator.

Whitehouse says there will be time for fun at the summit as well with a DJ and costume party. If you are interested in attending this event, you can go the WVAAPP website to sign up or get more information. The summit will be held October 17th through 19th at McKeever Lodge at Pipestem Resort State Park.

