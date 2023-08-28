WSAZ obtains WVDHHR deputy secretary draft termination letter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ has now obtained a draft of the termination letter issued to one of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR’s) former deputy secretaries, after a ruling handed down in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

This comes more than 16 months after WSAZ submitted a FOIA request for the termination letter of former WVDHHR Deputy Secretary Jeremiah Samples.

WSAZ’s initial FOIA request submitted to WVDHHR on April 8, 2022 asked for:

“Copies of any and all communications and documentation in your agency’s custody regarding the resignation or termination of Jeremiah Samples as DHHR Deputy Secretary. This includes email messages, text messages, memorandums, etc. WSAZ also requests all email communication between Jeremiah Samples and Bill Crouch between December 1, 2021 and April 7, 2022.”

WSAZ FOIA request to WVDHHR (WSAZ)

On April 11, 2022, Jeremiah Samples issued a statement that reads in part:

“Despite having an allocated budget of ~$7.5 BILLION, tireless dedication by wonderful staff and Commissioners, and an expectation for success from the Governor, DHHR has struggled to make, and even lost, progress in many critical areas. Child welfare, substance use disorder, protection of the vulnerable, management of state health facilities, EMS and provider capacity, supporting client transition from public assistance to the workforce, contract management, and many more DHHR responsibilities have simply not met anyone’s expectation, especially my own.

“Unfortunately, Secretary Crouch and I have not shared the same views on what the problems are, how to handle them, or the urgency of achieving results, but I respect this parting of ways and pray for the State’s success in solving these issues.”

On April 26, 2022, WSAZ received a full denial of our FOIA request. In its denial, the department cited privacy and internal memoranda exemptions. Below is a copy of that FOIA denial:

On April 29, 2022, WSAZ’s legal counsel sent a letter to DHHR stating the department must conduct a reasonable search for the documents WSAZ requested and that the exemptions listed in the denial did not apply.

WSAZ’s legal counsel requested the department “comply with the law and disclose all public records responsive to WSAZ’s request within five working days of the date of this letter.”

On May 6, 2022, DHHR’s legal counsel emailed a letter to WSAZ again denying our request.

On May 31, WSAZ filed suit against DHHR. In the filing, WSAZ’s legal counsel contended:

“WSAZ sought these public records because there is a compelling public interest in the circumstances of the termination of the second-in-command of a state agency that has long been under legislative scrutiny as it oversees the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, government-assistance programs, and other matters that directly affect the well-being of the citizens of this state. Nonetheless, the Department has refused to give WSAZ a single public record responsive to its FOIA Request. Instead, the Department has asserted (1) that there is simply not enough public interest in the firing of Samples to warrant disclosure of the public records relating to his termination and (2) the public should not be allowed to see either the discussions that led to, surrounded, or followed the decision to terminate him.”

The case was assigned to Judge Ballard in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

In the months that followed, Judge Ballard ordered DHHR turn over hundreds of pages to WSAZ, However, in 2023, the judge ruled the termination letter was exempt from disclosure.

As part of the ruling that exempted the termination letter from disclosure, the judge ordered the department to disclose other documents previously withheld.

In July 2023, DHHR’s legal counsel emailed the documents to WSAZ’s legal counsel.

In those documents, DHHR’s legal counsel inadvertently included a draft copy of Samples’ termination letter.

As required by West Virginia law, WSAZ’s legal counsel notified DHHR’s legal counsel of the mistake. WSAZ’s legal counsel also did not send the letter to WSAZ.

On July 14, 2023, DHHR’s legal counsel asked the court to prohibit WSAZ from publishing the letter and the judge temporarily granted that request.

On Aug. 23, legal counsel from WSAZ and DHHR appeared in Kanawha County Circuit Court for a hearing on the department’s requested motion to protect the termination letter.

On Aug. 25, both parties submitted proposed orders in the matter to the judge, who issued a ruling on Monday, August 28.

The ruling dissolved the temporary restraining order, allowing WSAZ to receive and publish the letter.

See the full order below:

“Even if the Court were to have found that First Amendment protections do not apply to this case, the underlying facts of the circumstances surrounding the inadvertent disclosure indicate to the Court that DHHR has waived any protections to the draft Samples Termination Letter.”

The draft letter written by now former WVDHHR Secretary Bill Crouch is two pages and lists a number of reasons for the termination, including:

“Your dismissal is the result of an ongoing, and virtually total lack of communication and coordination regarding your duties and responsibilities. Specifically, you have failed to communicate with me, your supervisor, both in terms of your actions or direction. You have failed to follow instructions, failed to accept policy decisions, failed to make progress on assignments given to you, missed numerous key meetings and work, without notice.”

You can read the full draft letter here.

Jeremiah Samples date of termination from WVDHHR was April 7, 2022. He was hired soon after by the state Legislature as a senior adviser.

Former WVDHHR Secretary Crouch retired Dec. 31, 2022.

Following is a full statement from Samples:

“I want to thank the many colleagues, leaders, and community partners I have had the honor to serve during my time at DHHR. I have been overwhelmed by the hundreds of supportive messages I have received from people in all three branches of government, the advocacy community, private providers, the National Guard, and WV families that have trusted me to assist them in their time of need. I cannot properly express my gratitude.

“Specifically, I want to thank Governor Justice and the Legislature. Our State has historically low unemployment, an expanding dynamic economy, remarkable tourism success, infrastructure expansion, and record budget surpluses.

“At the same time, the Governor and Legislature dedicated more resources to support vulnerable populations and to empower people on a path to self-sufficiency than at any point in State history.

“Despite having an allocated budget of ~$7.5 BILLION, tireless dedication by wonderful staff and Commissioners, and an expectation for success from the Governor, DHHR has struggled to make, and even lost, progress in many critical areas. Child welfare, substance use disorder, protection of the vulnerable, management of state health facilities, EMS and provider capacity, supporting client transition from public assistance to the workforce, contract management, and many more DHHR responsibilities have simply not met anyone’s expectation, especially my own.

“While the answers to these problems are complex, solutions must be found. As a society, we can never forget that every statistic is a real person. We must do better.

“For every child protected from harm and family supported, I am far more cognizant, even haunted, by those that have not been saved or that will go unsaved tomorrow. I cannot properly articulate the level of responsibility I personally feel for those suffering and struggling that I have not been able to help.

“Unfortunately, Secretary Crouch and I have not shared the same views on what the problems are, how to handle them, or the urgency of achieving results, but I respect this parting of ways and pray for the State’s success in solving these issues.

“I remain full of hope. My departure from DHHR is an opportunity to rededicate myself to serving West Virginia and our people. Despite our challenges, I feel positive about the future and the many new ways that I can help our State. I look forward to continuing this work with dedicated partners moving forward. Thank you for allowing me to serve you.”

