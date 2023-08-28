Virginia Tech expert talks sustainable tailgating

Virginia Tech cup
Virginia Tech cup(Will Thomas)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With football returning to Blacksburg this weekend, many people are ready to fire up the grill and set up tailgates.

Virginia Tech Assistant Professor Kristen Bowen has some tips to tailgate in an environmentally friendly way.

She says reducing single-use plastics can go a long way.

She also says drinking beverages from cans instead of glass is better for the environment and easier to recycle.

“This is a community of people who all love the same thing,” Russell said. “There’s so many other values that are shared, so everybody can collectively work together to have this mantra of that really fun celebration event also being lower impact on the environment.”

Russell says even one small change to tailgating can have a big impact on the environment.

