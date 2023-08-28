Fire rescue helicopter crashes, injuring 2 in Florida, authorities say

A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people. (Credit: Courtesy Buck Daily via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said one of its fire-rescue helicopters crashed near the Pompano Beach Airpark shortly before 9 a.m. In a statement, the office said two people were hurt. It did not give their conditions or names. Further details were not immediately released.

A video posted online shows flames coming from the midsection of the helicopter as it is trailed by a long plume of smoke. The helicopter then appears to break in half as it begins to spiral, plunging to the ground.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tazewell Co. family grows 1000 lb. pumpkin on their first try
Tazewell Co. family grows 1000 lb. pumpkin on their first try
Lemonade Festival brings large crowds to downtown Bluefield, WV
Lemonade Festival brings large crowds to downtown Bluefield, WV
Ryan Bayne-Durgan is wanted by Beckley Detectives.
UPDATE: Man wanted following shooting that left two injured has been captured
In Focus: The Tazewell High Class of 1973 is celebrating 50 years
In Focus: The Tazewell High Class of 1973 is celebrating 50 years
Football Friday, August 25th: Part 1
Football Friday, August 25th: Part 1

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Judge sets trial date for Trump in federal case accusing him of plotting to overturn results of 2020 election
Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file bankruptcy, according to a report in the Wall Street...
Rite Aid preparing bankruptcy filing to avoid opioid lawsuits, report says
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, May 9, 2023, in Miami....
As Idalia nears, Florida officials warn of ‘potentially widespread’ gas contamination
I-77 crash 8/28/23
I-77 southbound lane closed following crash