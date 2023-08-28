Tuesday will still be a bit soggy at times

Scattered showers, thunderstorms, and isolated flooding issues remain possible tomorrow
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
TONIGHT
TONIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

A stalled front across the region will keep us unsettled overnight and into Tuesday. Tonight looks muggy, mainly cloudy, and occasionally damp with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Overnight, temps will hold in the 60s for most.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring more on and off rounds of rain. Isolated heavier downpours, especially in any t-storms, could lead to localized flooding issues. Highs will be in the upper 60s-low 70s again thanks to low pressure aloft and lots of cloud cover. Tuesday night will be muggy, mild, and still unsettled. Low temps will fall into the 60s.

IDALIA
IDALIA(WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will slide into late week helping to push the old boundary out, and also help to direct Tropical Storm Idalia to our south offshore. With most of the moisture staying to our southeast, we’ll see cooler and drier air move in by late week.

FORECAST HIGHS
FORECAST HIGHS(WVVA WEATHER)

This weekend, we will gradually warm back up heading toward Labor Day...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 crash 8/28/23
UPDATE: WVSP releases names of those involved in fatal morning crash on I-77
Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Southern Regional Jail reports death of Fayette County inmate
Tazewell Co. family grows 1000 lb. pumpkin on their first try
Tazewell Co. family grows 1000 lb. pumpkin on their first try
Ryan Bayne-Durgan is wanted by Beckley Detectives.
UPDATE: Man wanted following shooting that left two injured has been captured
Lemonade Festival brings large crowds to downtown Bluefield, WV
Lemonade Festival brings large crowds to downtown Bluefield, WV

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (8/28)
WVVA Today
Full Forecast (8/28)
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today as temperatures climb into the low/mid...
Rounds of rain and storms are expected across our region
WVVA News Weekend
WVVA Weather