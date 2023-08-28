Tuesday will still be a bit soggy at times

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

A stalled front across the region will keep us unsettled overnight and into Tuesday. Tonight looks muggy, mainly cloudy, and occasionally damp with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Overnight, temps will hold in the 60s for most.

Tomorrow will bring more on and off rounds of rain. Isolated heavier downpours, especially in any t-storms, could lead to localized flooding issues. Highs will be in the upper 60s-low 70s again thanks to low pressure aloft and lots of cloud cover. Tuesday night will be muggy, mild, and still unsettled. Low temps will fall into the 60s.

A cold front will slide into late week helping to push the old boundary out, and also help to direct Tropical Storm Idalia to our south offshore. With most of the moisture staying to our southeast, we’ll see cooler and drier air move in by late week.

This weekend, we will gradually warm back up heading toward Labor Day...

