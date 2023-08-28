Southern Regional Jail reports death of Fayette County inmate

Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An inmate at Southern Regional Jail has died after he was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday morning.

Life-saving procedures were performed to revive the 45-year-old Fayette County man, and he was transferred to Charleston Area Medical Center for additional care according to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The inmate died at the hospital.

There is no additional information at the time. The incident is under investigation by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Criminal Investigation Division and the West Virginia State Police.

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation said they are “committed to the safety, quality of life, and wellbeing of those in the care of the legal system in our state,” and they “empathize with the friends and families of those that have experienced the loss of a loved one that was placed in their care.”

