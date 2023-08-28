School Resource Officers protect Raleigh County schools from threats inside and out

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Monday marked the beginning of the first full week of the 2023-2024 school year for Raleigh County students, but they weren’t the only ones headed back to the classrooms.

Corporal Joseph Hunter with the Beckley Police Department is one of three School Resource Officers in the county. For the last five years, he has spent every workday inside the schools, forming relationships with students, and, this year, he’s at Beckley Stratton Middle School.

“The main goal is...letting them [students] know, letting them get familiar with an officer, hopefully, letting them know that they can come talk to the police. That we’re not the bad guy,” Hunter shared. “We’re not trying to get you. We’re not after you. That, you know, we want to be helpful and available to them.”

This continued presence not only helps students become more comfortable with police officers, but also keeps those officers on site in the case of any dangers that may threaten the school and its students.

“We try to cut down on that time, so I’m in the building every day, can quickly respond to whatever the incident is, and if we do need, whether it’s a medical emergency or law enforcement emergency, you know, I’ve got my radio to quickly, ‘Hey, I need EMS. Hey, I need back up out here.’”

Recently, however, these officers have found that the danger isn’t coming from outside the school, but inside. Corporal Hunter says THC vapes have grown in popularity, becoming the most common drug they deal with in schools. He says the vape’s colorful branding and fruity flavors can disguise its lasting and dangerous effects.

“It’s very clear who they are marketing these towards,” Hunter explained. “It’s working. They’re very popular amongst- even amongst middle schoolers, and whatever regulations there are to stop them from getting in their hands don’t work.”

Corporal Hunter says they usually see a spike in drug usage in the schools at the beginning of each semester, but adds that they’ve had no issues yet this year. According to him, punishments for drug usage can range from suspension to expulsion and even alternative schooling.

Raleigh County School Resource Officers are also stationed at Park Middle School and Woodrow Wilson High School.

