Rounds of rain and storms are expected across our region

Mainly cloudy skies are expected today with off-and-on showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce heavy rain, so localized flooding issues cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will stay below average in the low/mid 70s this afternoon.

We’ll hold on to mainly cloudy skies with some occasional showers and thunderstorms tonight. Lows will drop down into the 60s for most.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday. Once again, heavy rain is possible with a few storms which may result in some localized flooding issues. High temperatures will top off in the low/mid 70s on Tuesday afternoon.

Other than a few spotty showers on Wednesday, we should dry up with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay below average in the low/mid 70s on Wednesday afternoon.

High pressure will build in late week which will keep us dry. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s Thursday-Saturday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

