Mercer County Board of Education dedicates greenhouse to Gene Bailey

Gilbert E. Gene Bailey Greenhouse
Gilbert E. Gene Bailey Greenhouse(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The greenhouse at the Mercer County Technical Education Center has now been named after the late Gene Bailey. Mercer County Board of Education members and family gathered at MCTEC to dedicate the greenhouse on Monday.

Bailey helped establish an ornamental horticulture program at MCTEC and served 28 years on the MCBOE. Bailey was also elected to the house of delegates where he served for eight years.

“It means a lot. Shows that the county cares and that they want to continue his legacy. Continuing his legacy is important because he was a very important figure in Mercer County,” said Gene Bailey’s son, Steve Bailey.

Bailey also served on the Princeton city council and was also elected as mayor of Princeton.

