Mercer Co. fire departments in need of volunteers

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -Firefighters play an important role in emergency response, helping to put out fires and keep people safe. However, for many Mercer County fire departments, volunteer firefighters are in short supply.

The Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department relies on people offering their time to serve their community. When we spoke to their firefighters, they were busy helping a stopped log truck, keeping the driver safe from accidents while he refueled. It may be hard to imagine a world without firefighters nearby if something goes wrong, but a firefighter we spoke with says, if the department’s need for volunteers isn’t met, that world may become a reality, which could spell disaster for the communities who rely on their help.

“Well... if there’s not that many, I’m hoping it never happens, but I look for the departments to eventually be closed like a couple other departments have been closed in the area...” says Everett Perry from the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Dept., “...Well, that means your fire insurance is going to increase. It’s going to double. It’s going to take longer for another department, a local department to get here.”

The Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department is one of many fire departments in Mercer County in need of volunteers. We spoke to Jamez Keith, a Bramwell firefighter who first joined the team six years ago after seeing how much good they do in the community. He encourages others to join as well.

“I seen all the other members down here... seen how hard working it was. We’re getting involved and something to do. Actually, if you know that kind of feeling when you get out and help...” says Keith.

Keith says being a firefighter is a great way to get involved with your community, adding he and his team are there to help.

Perry encourages those who have a heart to serve to contact their local fire department. He says if you would like to join the BVFD, stop by to meet the members and get an application.

