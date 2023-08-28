I-77 southbound lane closed following crash

I-77 crash 8/28/23
I-77 crash 8/28/23(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Several agencies responded to the scene of an accident on I-77 near Mile Marker 2.0 in Mercer County around 9:10 AM

According to State Police the car ended up in the median and three individuals were injured in the accident.

West Virginia State Police, Bluefield Rescue Squad and Green Valley-Glenwood Fire Department responded to the scene.

Emergency medical services were rendered and individuals have been taken to the hospital.

As of 11:19 am on August 28th the the southbound left lane is still closed.

WV 511 is advising commuters to detour at exit 9 southbound to US 460 expect delays.

