Elton John briefly hospitalized after fall

FILE - Elton John is back home after being hospitalized for a fall.
FILE - Elton John is back home after being hospitalized for a fall.(CNN, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A representative for Elton John says the singer is back at home and in good health after being hospitalized following a fall at home.

The legendary 76-year-old singer was in his villa outside of Nice, France, on Sunday when he fell.

At the hospital, he was given checkups, monitored overnight and then released in the morning.

In 2021, the “Rocket Man” singer pushed back his scheduled tour dates after a hard fall that injured his hip and required surgery.

At the time, he said he had been advised to have an operation as soon as possible, later saying the hip injury had left him in pain most of the time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tazewell Co. family grows 1000 lb. pumpkin on their first try
Tazewell Co. family grows 1000 lb. pumpkin on their first try
Ryan Bayne-Durgan is wanted by Beckley Detectives.
UPDATE: Man wanted following shooting that left two injured has been captured
Lemonade Festival brings large crowds to downtown Bluefield, WV
Lemonade Festival brings large crowds to downtown Bluefield, WV
In Focus: The Tazewell High Class of 1973 is celebrating 50 years
In Focus: The Tazewell High Class of 1973 is celebrating 50 years
Bluefield comes back in scoring frenzy against Florida Memorial Lions
Bluefield comes back in scoring frenzy against Florida Memorial Lions

Latest News

Chuck Mathena Monday: One Night of the Bee Gees
Chuck Mathena Monday: One Night of the Bee Gees
Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on...
A rescue helicopter crashed into a Florida apartment complex, killing a fire captain and a resident
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trial date set for Trump in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election
LNL: Shelter-In-Place active at UNC Chapel Hill
Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa walks through the process of testing several toys bought...
Defective: Lead Testing